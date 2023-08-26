Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,117,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,428,000 after buying an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,971,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,283,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,466,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,564,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

