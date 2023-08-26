Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $282,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

