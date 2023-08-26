Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

