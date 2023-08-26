Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1,050.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 451.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,664,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,814,000 after buying an additional 502,761 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $182,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.