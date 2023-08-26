Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,237 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,075 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 102.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 77.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

