Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $758,174.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40.

On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $884,451.80.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $881,118.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $869,837.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.