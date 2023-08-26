Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,329 shares of company stock worth $48,990,512 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

