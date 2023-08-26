FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 23,644 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,644 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

