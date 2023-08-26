Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 14,963.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB opened at $22.53 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

