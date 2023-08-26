Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.