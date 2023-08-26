Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock worth $48,990,512 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

