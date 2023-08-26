Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,754 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

