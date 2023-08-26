Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Coty by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after buying an additional 5,349,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after buying an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE COTY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.