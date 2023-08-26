Citigroup Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $18.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

FL stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

