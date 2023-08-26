California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 506 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Energizer worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energizer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

