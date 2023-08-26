BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 340,495 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340,495 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $640,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,329 shares of company stock worth $48,990,512 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

