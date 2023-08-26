Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $17.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of FL stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after acquiring an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

