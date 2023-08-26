Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,701 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Wix.com worth $31,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Wix.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $92.48 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

