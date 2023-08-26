Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.71 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

