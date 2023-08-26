Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.16 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of National Health Investors worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 24,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 142.29%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About National Health Investors



Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

