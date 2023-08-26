Bank of America Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $18.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

