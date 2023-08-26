Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,329 shares of company stock worth $48,990,512 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $133.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.