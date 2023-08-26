Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.