Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock worth $48,990,512. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.