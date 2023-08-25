The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 398.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AES were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AES opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

