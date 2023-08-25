Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Atkore worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.