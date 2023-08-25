Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

