Shelley Reynolds Sells 3,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
