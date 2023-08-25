RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of RLI worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

