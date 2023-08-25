Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $358,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

