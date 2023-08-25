Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,626,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,414 shares of company stock valued at $741,166 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $180.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.91. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

