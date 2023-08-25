Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,116 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Coty worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,274,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,613,000 after purchasing an additional 330,308 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Coty stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

