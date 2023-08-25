Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,237 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of AES worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

