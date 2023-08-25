Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.94 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

