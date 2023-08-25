Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

