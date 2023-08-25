Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 435,038 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CubeSmart Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE CUBE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $49.57.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.95%.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
