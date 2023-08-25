Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 277 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

