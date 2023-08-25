Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $674,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

