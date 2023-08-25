Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $134.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

