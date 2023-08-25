Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 217.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,054.55%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.