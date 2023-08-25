Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,562,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 975,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 814,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,735,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 504,270 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.