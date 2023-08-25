Keybank National Association OH Takes $137,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 399,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.34 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

