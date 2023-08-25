Keybank National Association OH Sells 69,025 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,025 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $134.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

