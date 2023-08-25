Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $182.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,116 shares of company stock valued at $31,018,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

