Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 13,277 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after buying an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,818,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 4,455,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

