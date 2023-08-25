Keybank National Association OH Has $228,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CTRA stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

