John H. Marlow Sells 18,813 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

