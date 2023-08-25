Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $313,331.30 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00.

Roblox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

