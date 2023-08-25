Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $134.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.