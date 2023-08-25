FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $261.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $272.37. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

